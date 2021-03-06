Lady Cubs to play for 2A substate crown

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs are one win away from a state playoff berth.
Humboldt, which entered the substate tournament as the sixth seed, knocked off top-seeded Uniontown 50-41 Friday in their Class 2A Substate Semifinal.
The Lady Cubs will need another quick start to advance to next week’s state tournament action.
On Friday, Humboldt broke out of the gates to lead Uniontown 15-5 after one quarter and 30-11 at halftime.
The Eagles, which entered the game with a superlative 17-2 record, made things interesting in the third, closing to within 36-27. But Humboldt maintained the nine-point cushion for the victory.
It was a far cry from the teams’ matchup back in early December, when Uniontown prevailed, 55-38.
Colgan advanced to today’s championship game by defeating Pleasanton, 36-21, Friday.
ELSEWHERE, Southern Coffey County High’s boys, who won one game in the 2019-20 season, find themselves one win away from state as well.
The Titans defeated Altoona-Midway, 49-42, in their Class 1A-II Substate Semifinal at St. Paul.
Southern Coffey County, 7-13, now takes on top-seeded Waverly, 10-9 this afternoon at 5 p.m. at St. Paul.