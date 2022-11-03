IMS hoops take on Santa Fe

The Iola Middle School girls basketball teams matched up with Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday night at home.

The eighth and seventh grade varsity squads lost to Santa Fe Trail, 45-28 and 24-4, respectively, while the junior varsity team won with a 17-15 victory.

Zoie Hesse’s impressive team-high 14 points and Brooklyn Holloway’s eight points weren’t enough to send the Mustangs in the win column in the high-scoring affair. Lilli Hirt, Dally Curry and Keysha Smith each chipped in two points.