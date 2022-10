GARNETT — The Iola Middle School girls basketball teams played at Anderson County on Tuesday night.

The combined seventh and eighth grade JV team took a 14-10 loss while the varsity seventh graders also lost, 16-6. The varsity eighth grade Mustangs pulled out a victory by nine points, 30-21.

The eighth grade varsity Mustangs were led offensively by Zoie Hesse’s 11 points, Brooklyn Holloway’s nine points and Dally Curry’s eight points.