IMS Mustang A teams roll past Osawatomie

Iola Middle School’s A teams both brought their “A” games to the court Thursday.

The Mustang eighth-grade A team zipped out to an 11-1 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back in a 39-10 victory over visiting Osawatomie.

Iola’s seventh-grade A team did much the same, leading 10-4 after one period and cruising to a 39-16 romp.