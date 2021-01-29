Menu Search Log in

IMS Mustang A teams roll past Osawatomie

Iola Middle School’s A teams both brought their “A” games to the court Thursday.

January 29, 2021 - 2:22 PM

Above, Iola Middle School’s Baron Folk (7) passes to team- mate Braden Stevens (6) in the seventh-grade A team’s 39-16 victory over Osawatomie.

The Mustang eighth-grade A team zipped out to an 11-1 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back in a 39-10 victory over visiting Osawatomie.

Iola’s seventh-grade A team did much the same, leading 10-4 after one period and cruising to a 39-16 romp.

