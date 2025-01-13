IMS seventh-graders take Wellsville tourney title

WELLSVILLE — Iola Middle School’s seventh-graders captured the Wellsville Tournament championship Saturday, sweeping past Anderson County, 39-12, before thumping Prairie View, 33-17, in the championship game.

Jaxen Mueller was Iola’s key driver on the day, scoring a combined 24 points in the two contests, 12 points in each. Milo Franklin added 15 on the day, Cade Curry scored 12, Kaiden Jones and Ty Thomas both scored eight, Austin Cambell scored three and Corbin Coffield two.

The Mustang eighth-graders opened the day with a heartbreaker, falling 24-22 on Anderson County’s buzzer-beater, and then dropped a 51-37 decision to Prairie View.

Konner Morrison’s 18 points over the two games led IMS; Broden Emerson scored 13, Henry Kramer 12, Braylon Keithly nine, Robert McLaughlin five and Cameron Findley and Brox Elbrader two apiece.

The IMS squads were back in Wellsville Monday and will play at home Thursday against Prairie View.