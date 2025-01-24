IMS squads struggle vs. Burlington

Iola Middle School’s boys had a tough go of it Thursday as the Mustangs hosted Burlington for a slate of games.

The Wildcats won all four games against the hometown Iola squads.

Iola came up short, 29-17 in seventh-grade A team play and 26-9 in seventh-grade B team action.

In eighth-grade play, Burlington prevailed, 40-8 in the A team matchup and 52-15 in the B team affair.

Milo Franklin scored seven to lead Iola’s seventh-graders. Jaxen Mueller was next with four. Cade Curry, Ty Thomas and Austin Campbell scored two apiece.

Corbin Coffield scored four to lead the seventh-grade B-teamers. Kaiden Jones and Treyvion Rhoads added two apiece. Lee Wanker scored one.

BRODEN Emerson led Iola’s eighth-grade A team with seven. Robert McLaughlin added four, Braylon Keithly three and Konner Morrison one.

Tysen Hyden’s three points led the B team output for the Mustangs.

Iola is back in action at home Tuesday vs. Anderson County.