 | Tue, Oct 08, 2024
Menu Search Log in

In full swing

Iola is ending its first season of girls golf with a flourish. The Mustangs were in Garnett Monday, and are in Osawatomie Tuesday for the Pioneer League meet. Iola heads to Fort Scott next week for Class 4A regional action. The state tournament will be Oct. 21-22 in Hesston.

By

Sports

October 8, 2024 - 2:33 PM

Iola High's Briley Prather hits an approach shot at a tournament in Garnett Monday. Photo by Richard Luken

Iola High’s inaugural 2024 girls golf season is entering its home stretch.

Mustang varsity golfers Briley Prather and Brooklyn Holloway competed Monday at the Anderson County Invitational, hosted by the Garnett Country Club. 

Prather carded a 109 to take 22nd out of the 50 golfers. Holloway wasn’t far behind, shooting a 117 for 34th. 

Iola High’s Brooklyn Holloway tees off at a tournament in Garnett Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High head coach Tristan Carson watches as Mustang golfer Briley Prather putts during a tournament Monday in Garnett. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
2 photos

The Iola golfers didn’t have much time to reflect on their performances. They were in Osawatomie Tuesday to take part in the Pioneer League Meet.

Iola will then travel to Fort Scott next Monday for the Class 4A Regional Meet, to vie for a berth in the state tournament the following week.

The Class 4A State Tournament will be Oct. 21-22 at Hesston. 

Related
September 4, 2024
August 30, 2024
April 22, 2021
April 8, 2021
Most Popular