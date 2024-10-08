In full swing

Iola High’s inaugural 2024 girls golf season is entering its home stretch.

Mustang varsity golfers Briley Prather and Brooklyn Holloway competed Monday at the Anderson County Invitational, hosted by the Garnett Country Club.

Prather carded a 109 to take 22nd out of the 50 golfers. Holloway wasn’t far behind, shooting a 117 for 34th.

Iola High’s Brooklyn Holloway tees off at a tournament in Garnett Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola High head coach Tristan Carson watches as Mustang golfer Briley Prather putts during a tournament Monday in Garnett. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 2 photos

The Iola golfers didn’t have much time to reflect on their performances. They were in Osawatomie Tuesday to take part in the Pioneer League Meet.

Iola will then travel to Fort Scott next Monday for the Class 4A Regional Meet, to vie for a berth in the state tournament the following week.

The Class 4A State Tournament will be Oct. 21-22 at Hesston.