 | Thu, Jul 20, 2023
Indians defeat Colby 6-5 to advance at state tournament

Sam Hull sent the Indians home winners with a walk-off RBI double in the seventh inning at the Kansas American Legion state tournament Thursday. They play again Friday.

By

Sports

July 20, 2023 - 8:03 PM

Sam Hull with a hit against Colby. Photo by Quinn Burkitt / Iola Register

CONCORDIA — The Iola Indians’ Sam Hull delivered in his fourth at bat against Colby in the first round of the Kansas American Legion state baseball tournament Thursday evening.

The Indians (26-6) fought for their opening round victory as they got down initially in the first inning but rallied to take a 4-1 advantage by the fourth inning. Colby then knotted the score 5-5 in the top of the seventh after Iola had taken the lead again.

That’s when Hull ripped a walk-off RBI double into left center field for the 6-5 win.

