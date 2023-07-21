Indians defeat Colby 6-5 to advance at state tournament

CONCORDIA — The Iola Indians’ Sam Hull delivered in his fourth at bat against Colby in the first round of the Kansas American Legion state baseball tournament Thursday evening.

The Indians (26-6) fought for their opening round victory as they got down initially in the first inning but rallied to take a 4-1 advantage by the fourth inning. Colby then knotted the score 5-5 in the top of the seventh after Iola had taken the lead again.

That’s when Hull ripped a walk-off RBI double into left center field for the 6-5 win.