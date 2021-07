HUMBOLDT — Iola’s road to a possible state baseball tournament berth just got a bit trickier.

The Post 15 AA American Legion Indians ran into the sterling pitching of Silver Lake’s Conner Pruyser, who pitched a three-hit shutout in Silver Lake’s 3-0 victory.

Ryker Curry delivers a pitch for the Iola Indians AA squad Friday against Silver Lake. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Indians pitcher Ryker Curry was his typical dominant self as well, allowing just two hits, but was done in by a pair of Iola fielding errors, which contributed to all three Silver Lake runs.