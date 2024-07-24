Indians eying a shot at a three-peat

The Iola Post 15 Indians (27-6) are the top seed for the upcoming Kansas American Legion Class AA State Tournament, which opens Friday in Concordia.

Two years ago, TJ Taylor was a vital cog for Iola’s Post 15 Indians as they played their way to a state championship.

But while his eligibility for American Legion ball was exhausted in that magical summer of 2022, Taylor has remained a part of the program.

Now, after being pressed into duty at the start of the season as the Indians’ head coach, Taylor and his squad are eyeing a three-peat.

Iola (27-6) is the top seed in the upcoming Kansas AA American Legion State Tournament, which opens Friday in Concordia.

The Indians are slated to play their first game in the double-elimination tournament against eighth-seeded Norton (10-13) at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The significance of what lies ahead for Iola is not lost on Taylor, although he’s uncertain how many players are aware Iola is gunning for a third straight title.

“We really haven’t said too much about it,” Taylor said. “We don’t want the players to get too antsy.”

Still, Taylor admits a shot at three straight state titles “would be pretty awesome. I know how rare it is.”

Taylor, who will enter his junior year at Southwestern College in Winfield, has been a reserve player for the Moundbuilders after graduating two years ago from Iola High.

Taking up a head coaching gig this soon after high school wasn’t originally in the script, but he jumped at the chance.

Taylor served as an assistant coach for the 2023 state champion squad, and was intent on doing so again. But when an illness struck former head coach Ethan Tavarez before the start of the season, Taylor stepped forward.

“Coaching is something I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” he said. “It felt pretty comfortable doing that.”

Any trepidation among his players — many of whom he played with in high school and with the Indians — has has long since dissipated.

“They warmed up to me pretty quickly,” he said. “I’ve known most of these guys my whole life.”

TJ Taylor, left, took over as head coach of Iola’s Senior American Legion baseball team, two years after he was part of the Iola’s state championship as a player. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola Post 15 third baseman Kyler Isbell fields a ground ball Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Ryan Golden delivers a pitch Friday for Iola’s Senior American Legion squad. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Grady Dougherty bats Friday for Iola’s Senior American Legion squad. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 4 photos

IOLA BRINGS a deep pitching staff that would make some colleges green with envy. Frontline starters like Korbin Cloud and Trey Sommer have long established their big-game credentials, while left-handed hurlers Logan Page and Brandon McKarnin feature a tantalizing mix of speed and control. And that’s not to mention the depth with pitchers like Kyler Isbell, Gavin Jones and Ryan Golden.