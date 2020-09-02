Menu Search Log in

Indians pummel Royals

Little went right for Kansas City Tuesday in a 10-1 loss to Cleveland. Starter Matt Harvey failed to make it out of the second inning, and Kansas City was outhit 17 to 7.

By

Sports

September 2, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Cleveland Indians pitcher Cal Quantrill is congratulated by teammates after the final out in a 10-1 win against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zach Plesac returned to the Indians with six solid innings after being punished for breaking coronavirus protocols, and Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals 10-1 Tuesday night.

The right-handed Plesac (2-1) allowed a run and four hits, striking out six and walking none. The 25-year-old has a 1.33 ERA in three starts this season.

Plesac hadn’t pitched since Aug. 8 after being caught breaking curfew with rotation-mate Mike Clevinger. Plesac and Clevinger were placed on the restricted list and later demoted to the alternate site as punishment. Clevinger returned and made one start last week before being traded to San Diego on Monday, opening a spot for Plesac.

Related
September 1, 2020
August 11, 2020
September 5, 2018
September 4, 2018
Trending