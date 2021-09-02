 | Thu, Sep 02, 2021
Indians rally again past KC as Royals’ offense falls flat

Cleveland overcame a 3-0 deficit to win its 10th straight victory over Kansas City of the season Wednesday in a 5-3 win in 11 innings. The Royals blew a bases-loaded opportunity with nobody out in the 10th inning as part of the loss.

September 2, 2021 - 9:08 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Austin Hedges popped an RBI single just out of reach of first baseman Carlos Santana for the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 Wednesday night.

“I had a good feeling,” Hedges said with a wide smile after the game. “I was trying to hit the ball that way.”

Hedges’ bloop off Ervin Santana (1-2) fell in shallow right field, allowing pinch-runner Daniel Johnson to score from second. Yu Chang followed with a run-scoring double.

