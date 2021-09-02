Indians rally again past KC as Royals’ offense falls flat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Austin Hedges popped an RBI single just out of reach of first baseman Carlos Santana for the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 Wednesday night.

“I had a good feeling,” Hedges said with a wide smile after the game. “I was trying to hit the ball that way.”

Hedges’ bloop off Ervin Santana (1-2) fell in shallow right field, allowing pinch-runner Daniel Johnson to score from second. Yu Chang followed with a run-scoring double.