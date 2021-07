Noah Ashmore shut down Hays, throwing a complete shutout game and leading the Iola Indians AA Legion team to two 10-0 victories on Thursday night in Hays.

Iola got on the board in the first inning. Brayden Cole hit a double, and scored two runs.

The Indians had five runs in the second inning. Eli Smith, Nathan Louk, Ryker Curry, and Cole all moved runners across the plate to score.