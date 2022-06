ERIE — Iola’s AA American Legion baseball club had little trouble dispatching Erie Tuesday evening, winning 19-1 and 12-1.

The Indians improved to 4-1 with the sweep. They’re back in action Thursday evening with a doubleheader against Parsons at the Humboldt Sports Complex.

The fun started in the second inning of Tuesday’s opener. Sam Hull doubled and TJ Taylor walked. Evan Lucke’s RBI grounder brought Hull home. Taylor scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead.