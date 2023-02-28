IndyCar spotlights stars, stability in 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — IndyCar finally has its own television program, a refocused marketing plan, aggressive sustainability efforts and a whopping 27 full-time entrants as the season begins this weekend on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.

Is it enough to finally give IndyCar the respect its drivers have been demanding?

That’s the hope as IndyCar attempts to showcase some of the closest racing in motorsports. The series boasted nine different winners last year and the championship race came down to the season finale for the 15th consecutive year, a five-driver fight won by Will Power.