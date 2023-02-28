 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
IndyCar spotlights stars, stability in 2023

The 2023 IndyCar season opens this weekend, with a bevy of stars and newcomers eager to vie for a championship. Here are things to look for in 2023.

February 28, 2023 - 2:08 PM

Racing legend and Team owner Roger Penske looks on from the pit box of IndyCar driver Will Power last year. Photo by TNS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — IndyCar finally has its own television program, a refocused marketing plan, aggressive sustainability efforts and a whopping 27 full-time entrants as the season begins this weekend on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.

Is it enough to finally give IndyCar the respect its drivers have been demanding?

That’s the hope as IndyCar attempts to showcase some of the closest racing in motorsports. The series boasted nine different winners last year and the championship race came down to the season finale for the 15th consecutive year, a five-driver fight won by Will Power.

