 | Tue, Dec 21, 2021
Injury bug takes bite out of Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost star receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Couple that with injuries to running back Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans and the defending champs have a rough road.

December 21, 2021 - 9:00 AM

In this photo from December 19, 2021, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) is seen on the ground after being injured in the second quarter as New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) checks on Godwin in Tampa, FL. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times/TNS) Photo by TNS

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Godwin was injured early in the second quarter of a 9-0 loss to New Orleans on Sunday night after catching a pass from Tom Brady over the middle and taking a hard hit directly on the knee from Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.

The tackle flipped the receiver into the air and Godwin remained on the ground momentarily before being helped to his feet and walking off the field under his own power. He was later seen running on the Buccaneers sideline, but did not re-enter the game.

