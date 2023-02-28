 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
Injury may sideline LeBron a while

The Los Angeles Lakers' road to the postseason may hit a road block with LeBron James suffering a foot injury that may keep the star hoopster sidelined for an extended period.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Josh Green (8) contest a shot from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Photo by Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

The Lakers announced that LeBron James would not play because of “right foot soreness” when the team faced the Grizzlies on Tuesday night in Memphis. However, there is concern that the star forward will miss multiple weeks with the injury.

Though details are scarce, people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that the severity of James’ foot injury might sideline him for several games.

James injured his foot during the third quarter Sunday in the Lakers’ 111-108 comeback road win over the Dallas Mavericks, his sneaker sticking to the court, sending him falling awkwardly to the ground. He appeared to tell teammates and Lakers staff that he “heard a pop.”

