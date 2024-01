ERIE — In a showdown of powerful post players, Humboldt High’s duo of Colden Cook and Sam Hull were more than enough to thwart Erie standout Ethan Dillinger Friday.

Cook’s monster night of 27 points and nine rebounds was accentuated by Hull’s 17 points and nine boards.

Just as importantly, Cub head coach David Taylor said, was Cook’s defense against Dillinger, particularly in the second half, as Humboldt ended the game on a 16-3 run to win, 53-42.