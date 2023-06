EL DORADO — The Iola A Indians took second place at the annual Oral Taylor Classic in El Dorado over the weekend.

After winning the first two games, the Indians (3-1) dropped the championship game to Wellington, 6-4. Iola took down both the Ottawa A’s, 13-3, and Liberal, 6-1. Kyler Isbell tossed a complete-game gem against Liberal and the Indians drove in 23 runs through three games.

Iola Indians vs Ottawa A’s — 13-3 win