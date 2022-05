CHANUTE — It only took until the waning days of the regular season, but Iola High’s track team finally was able to compete in something other than miserable weather Friday.

“It was nice to see such beautiful weather emerge,” IHS head coach Dana Daugharthy said, as the Mustang track teams ventured to Chanute for the Thad Clements Invitational.

But while the Mustang runners were able to shine, the lack of practice time likely hampered Iola’s field event competitors.