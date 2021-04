CHANUTE — Several Iola High track athletes displayed marked improvements in just their second competition of the season.

They showed their mettle, while winning plenty of medals Monday at the Chanute JV Invitational.

Leading the way on the girls side was Caiden Cloud, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.10 seconds and took third in the 300-meter hurdles at 1 minute, 2.94 seconds. Both were personal bests.