Iola athletes strike gold

BURLINGTON — Iola High’s Kobe Lord, Riley Jay and Brett Willis brought home gold Thursday at the Pioneer League Track Meet.

“If you were at the meet yesterday at all, you would understand why track and field is an awesome sport,” Iola head coach Dana Daugharthy said. “Right when the field events started, you could tell there were a bunch of athletes that wanted to win a league title. While athletes were competing, teammates were actively cheering and supporting each other. It was just an awesome team environment, and I am very proud of all of our team in how we represented Iola High School.”

Iola High’s Riley Jay was a two-time gold medalist Thursday at the Pioneer League Track Meet. He won the 800-meter run and anchored Iola’s 4×800-meter relay team to a win. Photo by Richard Luken

Jay blasted the competition in breezing to victory in the 800-meter run, finishing in a personal record time of 2 minutes, 6.71 seconds.