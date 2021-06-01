 | Tue, Jun 01, 2021
Iola athletes wrap up 2021 track season at 4A State Meet

Mustang and Fillies track athletes ventured to Wichita Friday for the Class 4A State Track Meet. The thinclads fell short of earning any hardware, but still set a number of personal bests in the process.

June 1, 2021 - 10:06 AM

Iola High's Averie Sharon runs the opening leg of the girls 4x800-meter relay Friday at the Class 4A State Track meet in Wichita State University's Cessna Stadium. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

WICHITA — Iola High sophomore Jesse Taylor, just a sophomore, picked his best time to run his best race of the year.

Taylor, running Friday in the Class 4A State Track Meet, placed 12th in the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 27 seconds.

“He was able to run a personal record and race against some really good competition,” Mustang head coach Dana Daugharthy said. “It is exciting to see him run under 10:30 as a sophomore, because he is only going to get better. His work ethic and determination will be a force to be reckoned with in 4A state in the years to come.”

