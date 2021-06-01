Iola athletes wrap up 2021 track season at 4A State Meet

WICHITA — Iola High sophomore Jesse Taylor, just a sophomore, picked his best time to run his best race of the year.

Taylor, running Friday in the Class 4A State Track Meet, placed 12th in the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 27 seconds.

“He was able to run a personal record and race against some really good competition,” Mustang head coach Dana Daugharthy said. “It is exciting to see him run under 10:30 as a sophomore, because he is only going to get better. His work ethic and determination will be a force to be reckoned with in 4A state in the years to come.”