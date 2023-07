A golf tournament to support Iola High School and Iola Middle School athletics programs is Saturday at the Allen County Country Club.

There are still openings for teams to sign up. Signup is inside the club. Tee off will be at 9 a.m. with warmups beginning at 8 a.m. There are also opportunities to sponsor a hole or donate to the tournament as an individual or business.

This is the third year for the golf tournament.