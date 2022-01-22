 | Sat, Jan 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Iola boys fall late to Anderson County

Iola led for much of the first half, but Anderson County was too much for the Mustangs. Iola had a shot late, but turnovers cost them a look at a possible game-winner.

By

Sports

January 22, 2022 - 8:15 AM

Iola's Landon Weide drives into the paint for a shot vs Anderson County Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — Iola High School boys basketball team took on Anderson County with third place in the mid-season classic on the line. While the Mustangs put up a fight, they came up just a bit short, losing 39-37 on Friday night.

Anderson County started on a 5-0 run but Iola, propelled by Eli Adams, came back to go on a 10-0 run of their own, taking the lead in the process. Over the course of the run, Adams went coast to coast on a steal for a layup to energize the Mustangs and start the rally.

Adams also put in work on defense, as the Mustangs came out with a plan for Anderson County’s big man, Reece Katzer. Toward the end of the first quarter, Adams stole the ball once again and helped turn the takeaway into points for the Mustangs. At times in the first quarter, the Mustangs looked the best they have all season.

Related
December 10, 2021
December 4, 2021
February 23, 2021
December 7, 2020
Most Popular