Iola discharges SFT

Some hot shooting coupled with an astonishing seven-point possession threatened Iola High's big lead Tuesday. The Mustangs made a series of defensive stops down the stretch to secure a 56-54 win over Santa Fe Trail.

By

Sports

February 3, 2021 - 10:16 AM

Iola High’s Jack Adams (5) shown here defending Marmaton Valley High’s Dylan Drake in a game earlier this season, was a key defensive figure in the Mustangs’ 56-54 win over Santa Fe Trail Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CARBONDALE — Momentum can shift in the blink of an eye.

Nevertheless, Iola High’s Mustangs were able to overcome one of the biggest momentum shifts in recent memory Tuesday evening while emerging with a 56-54 win over host Santa Fe Trail.

Iola was cruising down the stretch against the feisty Charger squad, leading by 14 in the waning seconds of the third quarter.

