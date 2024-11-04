Iola duo wraps up 2024 at state XC meet

LAWRENCE — Iola High’s Keegan Hill and Cole Moyer beat the rain Saturday as they competed at the Class 3A State Cross Country Meet.

Hill, a sophomore, took 44th by completing the 5K course at Rim Rock Farm with a time of 17 minutes, 47.4 seconds.

Moyer capped his senior season with a time of 18:41.30, good for 76th.

Most notably, both improved upon their times at Rim Rock from earlier in the season, head coach Brittany Daugharthy said.

“Making it to state is hard, but it’s even harder to compete there,” she said. “I’m so proud of how these guys did.”