Iola eighth grade volleyball takes second at Pioneer League tournament

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade volleyball team capped its unusual 2020 season in style Saturday, placing second at the Pioneer League Tournament.

The Mustangs opened the tournament by thumping host Prairie View in straight sets, 25-11 and 25-15, before falling in the championship match against Burlington, 25-17 and 25-21.

“Despite the loss, this was a great match for us,” Iola head coach Terri Carlin said. “We played pretty solid throughout. The girls were disappointed to not get first, but I was proud of their play. We were competitive.”