Iola eighth grade volleyball takes second at Pioneer League tournament

The IMS eighth-grade Mustang volleyball team finished the 2020 season at the Pioneer League Tournament. Iola went 1-1 to take second.

Sports

October 6, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade volleyball team members are, from left, Coach Terri Carlin, Kaysin Crusinbery, Alana Mader, Kyndal Bycroft, LaPrincia Pulley, Annemariee McCullough, Reese Curry, Shae McCain, Elza Clift, Bailey Crooks, Harper Desmarteau, Mariah Jelenik, Karingten Hall and Coach Gabi Brite.

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade volleyball team capped its unusual 2020 season in style Saturday, placing second at the Pioneer League Tournament.

The Mustangs opened the tournament by thumping host Prairie View in straight sets, 25-11 and 25-15, before falling in the championship match against Burlington, 25-17 and 25-21.

“Despite the loss, this was a great match for us,” Iola head coach Terri Carlin said. “We played pretty solid throughout. The girls were disappointed to not get first, but I was proud of their play. We were competitive.”

