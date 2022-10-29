 | Sat, Oct 29, 2022
Iola falls late to Frontenac in opening round of playoffs

“Being in the playoffs I think is a positive, being in a game especially in the third quarter, we were down one score at one point,” Iola head coach David Daugharthy said.

By

Sports

October 29, 2022 - 12:04 AM

Iola's Korbin Cloud (23) goes up for a catch near two Frontenac defenders in a playoff game on Friday, October 28. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

FRONTENAC — The Iola High School football team had their season come to a close on Friday in a 35-15 loss at Frontenac in the first round of the 3A state playoffs. 

The Mustangs (2-7; 0-2) let the Raiders get out to a 22-0 lead following halftime but fought hard to get back in the game after a pair of touchdowns in the second half made it a 22-15 game. 

Frontenac would then put the game out of reach, scoring two more touchdowns in the second half and shutting out Iola the rest of the way for the 35-15 final score. 

