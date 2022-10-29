Iola falls late to Frontenac in opening round of playoffs

FRONTENAC — The Iola High School football team had their season come to a close on Friday in a 35-15 loss at Frontenac in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

The Mustangs (2-7; 0-2) let the Raiders get out to a 22-0 lead following halftime but fought hard to get back in the game after a pair of touchdowns in the second half made it a 22-15 game.

Frontenac would then put the game out of reach, scoring two more touchdowns in the second half and shutting out Iola the rest of the way for the 35-15 final score.