Iola Fillies still looking to hit their stride

In a typical season, Iola High’s Fillies would have had half a dozen games under their belts before breaking for the holidays.
But this has been anything but a typical season.
The Fillies had to contend with hot-shooting Osage City Thursday, with the visiting Indians hitting from inside, outside and everywhere in between in a 59-37victory.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives