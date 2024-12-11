Iola girls fall to Osage City

Iola HIgh’s Zoie Hesse (20) puts up a shot in front of Osage City’s Lillian Lohmeier (12) Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

RICHMOND — Iola High’s girls got off to a tough start Tuesday, scoring only one field goal in the first quarter against Osage City.

It didn’t get much better from there. The Mustangs struggled mightily on offense, while Osage City caught fire from outside, draining 10 3-pointers to knock off Iola, 60-24.

The loss in the opening round of the Ike Cearfoss Memorial Tournament drops Iola into the consolation bracket Thursday, where the Mustangs will take on host Central Heights, a 47-24 loser to Kansas City Christian. Tip-off will be about 6:30 p.m.

The difference in Tuesday’s outcome — aside from Osage City’s 3-pointers — boiled down to aggression, Mustang interim coach Emily Sigg said.

“We talked about this beforehand,” Sigg said. “They’re very athletic, and they’re very aggressive.

“We’re very athletic,” she continued. “But why can’t we be more aggressive?”

Osage City’s press discombobulated Iola’s offense from the outset as the Indians zipped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter. The margin grew to 31-9 at the break and 53-16 by the end of the third period.

“We didn’t do a good job of not forcing passes, not meeting passes,” Sigg said. “These are things we’ve been working on.”

Six Osage City shooters connected from 3-point range, led by freshman Kaelyn Boss, who scored 20 — 10 in the third quarter alone. Jewelia Kitselman hit three 3-pointers to finish with 15.

Iola’s Zoie Hesse came off the bench to score 10 points, with much of her output coming in the second half as Iola made a concerted effort to get the ball into the paint.

“She became a presence in the game,” Sigg said.

The Mustangs were able to get the ball inside after the break, but their progress was hampered at the line. Iola shot a cool 35%, 7 of 20, from the line.

Sigg hopes the Mustangs can take a lesson from Tuesday’s disappointment.

“We don’t like this feeling,” she said. “We hate this feeling.”

Osage City (16-15-22-7—60)