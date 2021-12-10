Iola girls struggle in loss to Central Heights

RICHMOND — Iola High School’s girls’ basketball team struggled against Central Heights of Richmond Thursday night, losing 32-18.

Central Heights opened the first quarter on a 6-1 run. Iola, meanwhile, tripped on turnovers and poor shooting. Maci Miller was the only bright spot for the Mustangs with a lone free throw.

Neither team could seem to find the basket well into the second quarter, with neither team able to take advantage of the other’s misfortunes. The only points for the Mustangs came off an Aysha Houk free-throw in the middle of the quarter. The Mustang defense stepped up in the second quarter, not allowing Central Heights to get good looks at the basket. Going into halftime, Central Heights led 16-2.