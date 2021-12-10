 | Fri, Dec 10, 2021
Iola girls struggle in loss to Central Heights

Iola's girls are doing several things well on the court. But scoring troubles have kept the Mustangs from finding the victory column.

December 10, 2021 - 2:55 PM

Iola's Josie Plumlee plays defense against Central Heights' Taryn Compton Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

RICHMOND — Iola High School’s girls’ basketball team struggled against Central Heights of Richmond Thursday night, losing 32-18. 

Central Heights opened the first quarter on a 6-1 run. Iola, meanwhile, tripped on turnovers and poor shooting. Maci Miller was the only bright spot for the Mustangs with a lone free throw.

Neither team could seem to find the basket well into the second quarter, with neither team able to take advantage of the other’s misfortunes. The only points for the Mustangs came off an Aysha Houk free-throw in the middle of the quarter. The Mustang defense stepped up in the second quarter, not allowing Central Heights to get good looks at the basket. Going into halftime, Central Heights led 16-2.

