Iola girls stymie Central Heights

ICHMOND — There weren’t many style points to be had Thursday for Iola High’s girls.

But that’s OK because there weren’t many points of any variety coming from the opposition.

The Mustangs pitched a second-quarter shutout to pull ahead of host Central Heights in what became a 40-24 victory.

The win came in the consolation semifinals of the Ike Cearfoss Memorial Tournament.

Iola took on Olathe Heritage Friday evening in the tournament’s fifth-place game, although results weren’t available by press time.

The Mustangs will wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule with home games Tuesday against Burlington and Thursday vs. Prairie View.

Thursday’s victory “wasn’t very pretty,” interim head coach Emily Sigg acknowledged, “but a win’s a win. It’s early in the season.”

Iola cranked up its defense early, putting together a 17-2 run — including an 8-0 scoring margin through the second quarter — to pull ahead 21-6 at the break.

The Vikings clawed back to within 10 midway through the third quarter before Iola’s Reese Curry scored twice inside, followed by a bucket from Zoie Hesse to re-establish a 31-17 margin by the end of the period.

Hesse added two more buckets in the fourth quarter, while Brooklyn Holloway drained a jumper and Elza Clift connected on a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 19.

Hesse led the way with 14 points, followed by Curry with 11.

Addy Oulette led Central Heights with 15.

Iola (13-8-10-9—40)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Holloway 1 0 0 2