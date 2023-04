The Iola High golf team came in first place at its annual Buck Quincy Invitational at Allen County Country Club Monday afternoon.

Fort Scott came in second place and Wellsville took third. Humboldt placed seventh.

“I couldn’t be more happy for the boys today,” Iola head coach Jeremy Sellman said. “They battled through adversity, overcame disappointment and buckled down to show what I’ve known was the level of talent they all had.”