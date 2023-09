GARNETT — The Iola, Humboldt and Crest cross country teams began their season at the 19th annual Jerry Howarter Invitational in Garnett Thursday evening.

Humboldt took home second as a team in both the junior varsity boys and girls races.

The local teams had a number of top finishers. Iola’s Lynsie Fehr took second in the girls JV 3200-meter run and Kaiden Vega and Joshua Wanker placing sixth and ninth, respectively, in the boys JV 3200.