Iola, Humboldt middle schools compete at tourney

Iola Middle School and Humboldt Middle School’s B teams were joined by Pittsburg for a round-robin tournament at IMS Saturday.

Iola’s Mustangs had a tough go of it, falling 23-11 to Pittsburg and 24-3 to Humboldt.

Scoring for the Mustangs against Pittsburg were Jayden Beene with five, Trevor Tatman with two and Raiden Kern with one apiece.