Iola, Humboldt middle schools compete at tourney

The B teams from Iola and Humboldt middle schools took center stage for a tournament Saturday. Iola went 0-2 on the day, while Humboldt went 1-1.

February 1, 2021 - 10:14 AM

Iola Middle School's Keith Gomez, left, puts up a shot against Pittsburg Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola Middle School and Humboldt Middle School’s B teams were joined by Pittsburg for a round-robin tournament at IMS Saturday.

Iola’s Mustangs had a tough go of it, falling 23-11 to Pittsburg and 24-3 to Humboldt.

Scoring for the Mustangs against Pittsburg were Jayden Beene with five, Trevor Tatman with two and Raiden Kern with one apiece.

