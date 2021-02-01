Iola, Humboldt middle schools compete at tourney

Iola Middle School and Humboldt Middle School’s B teams were joined by Pittsburg for a round-robin tournament at IMS Saturday.
Iola’s Mustangs had a tough go of it, falling 23-11 to Pittsburg and 24-3 to Humboldt.
Scoring for the Mustangs against Pittsburg were Jayden Beene with five, Trevor Tatman with two and Raiden Kern with one apiece.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.