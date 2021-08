LA CYGNE — Both Iola and Humboldt High’s volleyball teams won a pair of matches Saturday in their season-opening tournament hosted by Prairie View.

The squads opened the day with Humboldt prevailing over Iola, 25-16, 25-21.

For Iola, Jackie Fager and Jenna Curry each knocked in three kills, while Rio Lohman had four blocks, Kaysin Crusinberry 10 assists and Chloe Sell led with a passing average of 2.7.