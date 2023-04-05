 | Wed, Apr 05, 2023
Iola JV golfers tee off 

The Iola High junior varsity golf team began their season in a home meet on Tuesday. Prairie View, Osawatomie and Coffeyville were also in attendance and Mustang Baron Folk took second place overall after shooting a 50.

April 5, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Mustang Baron Folk took second place at Iola’s home invitational. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

The Iola High junior varsity golf team hosted a trio of schools at Allen County Country Club on a windy Tuesday afternoon. 

Iola’s Baron Folk, who carded a 50 for second place, had the top score among the host school golfers.

“Having the games still be fun and competitive ensures these kids are going to play golf for the rest of their lives,” said Iola head coach Jeremy Sellman. “That’s what you’re hoping for. The team is looking forward to the season and these guys are ready.”

