PARSONS — The Iola JV tennis team competed at the Parsons Invitational on Monday afternoon with seven other schools in attendance.

Kyndal Bycroft was the lone singles player for the Mustangs. In doubles, Bethany Miller and Madeleine Wanker as well as Madelyn Ashworth and Marlee Westhoff took the court.

Bycroft placed fifth in singles after beginning with a matchup against Independence.