Iola JV shines in season finale

ERIE — Iola High’s junior varsity wrestlers wrapped up their season Saturday with a tournament in Erie.
Ramon Ballin went 2-1 to take gold in the boys 266-278-pound division, while the Mustangs Berdjonley Seance (151-159), Rohan Springer (166-175) and Franklin Kerr (174-187) took second in their respective groups.
Ballin’s victory came as he won a best-of-three series against Ty Hosier of Cherryvale.
After Hosier earned a pin late in the first round of their opening match, Ballin returned the favor at the 4:25 mark to set up the winner-take-all third match. Ballin repeated his efforts, pinning Hosier at 4:23 to take gold.
Beau Erickson took third at 138-149 pounds, while Noah Anderson took third at 148-158 pounds.
Erie JV Invitational
Beau Erickson, third at 138-149
— Grady Piper, Seaman, def. Erickson, 16-1
— Kayson Houghton, Frontenac, def. Erickson, fall 1:19
— Erickson def. Richard Evans, Seaman, fall 5:33
Noah Anderson, third at 149-158
— Devin Vogel, Erie, def. Anderson, fall 2:56
— Anderson def. Chei Tsinhnanjinnie, Parsons, fall 4:16
— Landen Miller, Seaman, def. Anderson, fall 2:00
Berdjonley Seance, second at 151-159
— Seance def. Aeryon Chandler, Cherryvale, fall 2:59
— Seance def. Keller Ball, Parsons, 12-8
— Ethan Villines, Seaman, def. Seance, fall :34
Rohan Springer, second at 166-175
— Springer def. Bentley Davis, 15-0
— Titus Tootle, Seaman, def. Springer, fall 3:46
— Springer def. Garrett Bradley, Columbus, fall 1:03
Franklin Kerr, second at 174-187
— Kane Tillman, Seaman, def. Kerr, 17-7
— Kerr def. Anthony Pasquarelli, Erie, fall 3:33