Iola JV shines in season finale

ERIE — Iola High’s junior varsity wrestlers wrapped up their season Saturday with a tournament in Erie.

Ramon Ballin went 2-1 to take gold in the boys 266-278-pound division, while the Mustangs Berdjonley Seance (151-159), Rohan Springer (166-175) and Franklin Kerr (174-187) took second in their respective groups.

Ballin’s victory came as he won a best-of-three series against Ty Hosier of Cherryvale.

After Hosier earned a pin late in the first round of their opening match, Ballin returned the favor at the 4:25 mark to set up the winner-take-all third match. Ballin repeated his efforts, pinning Hosier at 4:23 to take gold.

Beau Erickson took third at 138-149 pounds, while Noah Anderson took third at 148-158 pounds.

Erie JV Invitational

Beau Erickson, third at 138-149

— Grady Piper, Seaman, def. Erickson, 16-1

— Kayson Houghton, Frontenac, def. Erickson, fall 1:19

— Erickson def. Richard Evans, Seaman, fall 5:33

Noah Anderson, third at 149-158

— Devin Vogel, Erie, def. Anderson, fall 2:56

— Anderson def. Chei Tsinhnanjinnie, Parsons, fall 4:16

— Landen Miller, Seaman, def. Anderson, fall 2:00

Berdjonley Seance, second at 151-159

— Seance def. Aeryon Chandler, Cherryvale, fall 2:59

— Seance def. Keller Ball, Parsons, 12-8

— Ethan Villines, Seaman, def. Seance, fall :34

Rohan Springer, second at 166-175

— Springer def. Bentley Davis, 15-0

— Titus Tootle, Seaman, def. Springer, fall 3:46

— Springer def. Garrett Bradley, Columbus, fall 1:03

Franklin Kerr, second at 174-187

— Kane Tillman, Seaman, def. Kerr, 17-7

— Kerr def. Anthony Pasquarelli, Erie, fall 3:33