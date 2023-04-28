Iola Middle hosts Pioneer Quad 

The Iola Middle School track team has been busy the past few weeks hosting the Iola Pioneer Quad meet while also competing at the Jayhawk-Linn Junior High Invitational.

Iola’s Kevon Loving broke a 63-year old record in the 100-meter dash at the Iola Pioneer Quad meet with a time of 11.92 seconds. At the Jayhawk-Linn Invite, Kale Pratt broke the eighth grade 100-meter hurdle time in 15.98 seconds.

Iola’s eighth grade boys placed first in the Iola Pioneer Quad meet with 64 points.The eighth grade girls took third place with 54 team points. The Mustang seventh grade boys placed fourth with 34 points while the seventh grade girls placed fifth with 12 points.