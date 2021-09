Iola’s eighth-grade A team fell, 25-18, 25-14 and 25-9 to Osawatomie on Monday.

“Osawatomie had some really strong servers and hitters,” Mustang head coach Terri Carlin said. “We did a decent job passing the ball, but right now we are lacking the ability to end a play with a hit or find an open spot.”

Lily Lohman led Iola with five kills and two aces.