Iola Middle School volleyball hosts Wellsville

Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade volleyball team picked up a hard-fought win Monday.

The Mustang A team overcame a tough Wellsville squad to win in straight sets, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-21.

“We are working on our rotations and making sure we are covering the floor,” head coach Stacey Sprague said. “Our serving was greatly improved tonight.”

Sprague praised the passing ability of Kashyn Curry and Kinzley Fountain, the hitting of Haidyn Desmarteau and the serving of Breighlynn Rutherford off the bench. “Lily Jerome and Cam Wille had some key hits in the games,” she said.

The eighth-grade B and C teams split their two matches.

The Mustang B team won a tough 25-23 set before falling 25-21.

“These girls are making progress and will continue to grow and improve,” Sprague said.

Bayleigh Scheibmeir and Macie Stokes-Huntsinger were praised for their serving and passing. Stokes-Huntsinger also led the team in hits.

“I’m so proud of the work she’s doing,” Sprague said. “Blake Folk had some great passes, and her positive influence on the court has been so important.”

Iola dropped 25-19 and 25-22 sets in C team action.

“They were great games,” Sprague said. “We’ve learned a lot.”

Danika Hill’s passing and Mary Burris’s passing and serving highlighted the C team action.

“Leila Johnson had a great hit and will continue to improve,” Sprague said. Iola Middle School’s Cora Boren (1)receives the ball in a seventh-grade match against Wellsville Monday. Standing by is teammate Ember Friend (29). Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

IOLA’S seventh-grade squads also saw the court against Wellsville.

The A team fell 25-2, 25-7 and 25-5, while the B team dropped both of its sets 25-18 and 25-8.