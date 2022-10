SANTA FE TRAIL — The Iola Mustangs volleyball team was outdueled in a pair of matches at Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs fell in their first match to the Santa Fe Chargers, 25-13 and 25-13.

Iola’s Alana Mader led offensively with two kills, followed by Rio Lohman, Kaysin Crusinbery, Jadyn Kaufman, Jackie Fager and Reese Curry each knocking one kill apiece in the setback. Mader and Crusinbery also ripped one ace serve apiece from the line.