A stout defensive effort and a couple of touchdown passes between Landon Weide and Korbin Cloud paved the way for an Iola victory over Anderson County on Homecoming Friday, 16-6.

Iola (2-2) head coach David Daugharthy was pleased with the result but not the fact that his team let Anderson County score in the final minute of the game.

“We gave up one late which really makes me mad,” Daugharthy chuckled. “As a defensive player, we’d like the goose egg.”