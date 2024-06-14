Iola rec scores from Thursday, June 13

Junior Bitty Ball

Emprise Bank 12, American Family Insurance 11. Hits for Emprise: Burke Trammell, 3; Brooks Stinnett, 3; Huck Tidd, s; Wiley Jessup, 2; Dawson Bennett, 2; Owen Westhoff, 2; Kingston Franklin, 1; Garrett Burris, 1; Wade Vaughn, s. Hits for American Family Insurance: Nolan Miller-Hutton, 2; Jakobi Morton, 3; Hoyt George, 2; Arlo Franklin, 2; Vincent Ramirez, 2; James Daniels, s; Weston Ekis, 3.

A&W Restaurant 11, Sonic Drive-In 0. Hits for A&W: Max Stinnett, 3; Trey Kratzberg, 2; Hank Stinnett, 1; River Kinzle, 3; Elias Jackson, 1; Isaiah Richards, 3; Adrian Jackson, 2; Liam Richards, s; Jaxxen Oakman, 1. Hits for Sonic: Hayes Chester, 1; Nicholas Adamson, 2; Lucas Neely, 2; Ty Carpenter, 2; Russell Unruh, 1; Carter George, 2.

Little League

Iola Insurance Associates 11, Chanute 9. Hits for Iola Insurance: Austin Cooper, s; Treyvion Trester, s; Austin Campbell, s; Matthew Holding, d; Chance Conley, d; Elijah Irby, d; Damien Pratt, s.

Jr. Pixie

Sigg Motors 16, A&W Restaurant 5. Hits for Sigg Motors: Quincy Whitworth, 3 s, d; Harper Gabbert, 4 s; Jolee Westervelt, 2 s, d; Ava Hesse, 4 s; Jayde Flory, 4 s; Ellie Sigg, 4 s; Oakley Williams, 4 s; Nova Bishop, 3 s; Marlee Fehr, 3 s. Hits for A&W: Evalin Sigg, 3 s; Kodi Barnett, 4 s; Finley Mueller, 3 s; Rylie Appling, 3 s; Stella Sigg, s; Ella Louk, 2 s. Dairy Queen baserunner Charley Kerr, left, approaches the base while Nelson Quarries first baseman Ember Friend fields a throw during a Jr. Ponytail League game Thursday at Iola’s Riverside Park. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Jr. Ponytail

Nelson Quarries 5, Dairy Queen 4. Hits for Nelson Quarries, Chloey Boan, s; Kyleigh Chapman-Burris, s; Jazmyn Potter, s; Kinzley Fountain, hr; Ember Friend, d; Abbi Vest, s. Hits for Dairy Queen: Cayleigh Rutherford, s; Kashyn Curry, t; Breighlynn Rutherford, s; Abigail Boeken, 2 s; Hannah Thompson, s; Charley Kerr, s, d; Tarra Sailor, s.

Dairy Queen 8, Allen County Regional Hospital 2. Hits for Dairy Queen: Cayleigh Rutherfodr, 2 s; Kashyn Curry, s, t; Elliot Sigg, d; Breighlynn Rutherford, s, t; Hilary Gean, s, d; Hannah Thompson, s; Charley Kerr, 2 s; Cora Boren, 2 s; Tarra Sailor, s. Hits for ACRH: Kiptyn Barnett, d; Bayleigh Scheibmeir, s, hr; Rylee Weast, s; Leanna Flory, s; Nebby Burrow, s; Sophia Doty, s.