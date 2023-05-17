 | Wed, May 17, 2023
Iola runs into Baldwin; season ends too soon

A pitching duel didn't end in Iola's favor when they were defeated 1-0 by Baldwin in a Class 4A regional playoff game at Allen Community College Tuesday. Mac Leonard was dominant on the mound for the Mustangs but Iola only mustered up two hits all game.

May 17, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Iola’s Tre Wilson threw a Baldwin runner out trying to steal second base in a Class 4A regional playoff loss Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

A seventh inning go-ahead run by Baldwin was all the Bulldogs needed to sink Iola High’s baseball team in the Class 4A first round regional playoff at Allen Community College Tuesday. 

The Mustangs (12-7) were dominant in pitching and defensive through the first six innings but couldn’t scratch any runs across the plate against Baldwin’s Dane Warmuskerken. Iola advanced only two runners into scoring position in a 1-0 loss. 

“We picked a bad day to not do much offensively, that’s all it comes down to,” Iola head coach Levi Ashmore said. “We played a good game defensively and on the mound, made some tough plays when we needed to, but just simply couldn’t get enough hits to be any sort of threat.”

