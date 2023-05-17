Iola runs into Baldwin; season ends too soon

A seventh inning go-ahead run by Baldwin was all the Bulldogs needed to sink Iola High’s baseball team in the Class 4A first round regional playoff at Allen Community College Tuesday.

The Mustangs (12-7) were dominant in pitching and defensive through the first six innings but couldn’t scratch any runs across the plate against Baldwin’s Dane Warmuskerken. Iola advanced only two runners into scoring position in a 1-0 loss.

“We picked a bad day to not do much offensively, that’s all it comes down to,” Iola head coach Levi Ashmore said. “We played a good game defensively and on the mound, made some tough plays when we needed to, but just simply couldn’t get enough hits to be any sort of threat.”