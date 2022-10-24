Iola runs to state

CHANUTE — The Iola High School cross country team qualified a trio of runners and finished in fourth place as a team at the Chanute 4A Regional competition on Saturday morning.

Mustangs competing at the state meet in Wamego will be seniors Jesse Taylor and Kaster Trabuc and sophomore Cole Moyer who finished in eighth, ninth and 10th place, respectively.

“Coming back this year and working as a team we all saw it as our final hurrah, for me and Jesse especially, as we’ve been a part of an Iola team that’s been good for years,” said Trabuc. “Knowing that we have a legacy to carry helped us all focus on the best we could be.”