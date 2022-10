The Iola High School football team was shutout by Girard on senior night on Friday, 47-0.

Girard wasted no time getting on the scoreboard when Luke Niggeman rushed the ball into the end zone from 19 yards out on the Trojans first drive of the game for the 6-0 lead.

Adam Shireman rushed in the next touchdown for the Trojans on a two yard run. Girard then proceeded to score the two-point conversion for a first quarter 14-0 advantage.