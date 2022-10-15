 | Sat, Oct 15, 2022
Iola slips again in lackluster showing at Prairie View

“Tonight they controlled the clock. We’re trying to make a comeback and we can’t even get the ball so that makes it pretty tough to build a comeback," said Iola football head coach David Daugharthy.

By

Sports

October 14, 2022 - 11:35 PM

Iola's Tre Wilson (24) finds an open receiver in Briggs Michael (40) against Prairie View on Friday, October 14. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

LA CYGNE — The Iola High School football team looked dazed and confused in a 32-13 loss at Prairie View on Friday. 

In what was a strong start for both the Iola (2-5) offense and defense turned into a tough night on each side, turning the ball over multiple times and allowing some explosive plays defensively. 

The Mustangs came out firing on offense however as Drayden Reiter continued a strong day against Girard from last Friday and rushed in for a touchdown on the opening drive. Reiter’s run came from one yard out and put Iola ahead early, 7-0. 

