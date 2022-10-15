Iola slips again in lackluster showing at Prairie View

LA CYGNE — The Iola High School football team looked dazed and confused in a 32-13 loss at Prairie View on Friday.

In what was a strong start for both the Iola (2-5) offense and defense turned into a tough night on each side, turning the ball over multiple times and allowing some explosive plays defensively.

The Mustangs came out firing on offense however as Drayden Reiter continued a strong day against Girard from last Friday and rushed in for a touchdown on the opening drive. Reiter’s run came from one yard out and put Iola ahead early, 7-0.